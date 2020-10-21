172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-avenue-supermarts-target-of-rs-2063-dolat-capital-market-5990441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 2063: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended reduce rating on Avenue Supermarts with a target price of Rs 2063 in its research report dated October 20, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Avenue Supermarts


Dmart reported a 12% YoY decline in revenues due to intermittent lockdowns, weak general merchandise sales and sluggish footfalls. EBITDA/APAT decline was higher at 37% due to lower gross margin and negative operating leverage. GM were impacted by lower sales of high margin general merchandise and apparel sales (22 vs. 27-28%). Food (52%) and FMCG (20%) categories were the quickest to bounce with sales up on a YoY basis in Sep’20. However, Q2FY21 performance was still a marked improvement over Q1FY21.


Outlook


We initiate coverage on Dmart with Reduce rating and TP of Rs 2,063 @ 60x Sep-22E EPS. Our reduce rating is primarily on account of rich-valuations of Dmart and rightly so in back-drop of large addressable opportunity and thus multi-year growth story of company.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 01:05 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Reduce

