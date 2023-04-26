Reduce AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 580: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on AU Small Finance Bank

AUBANK reported an all-time high quarterly profit, led by lower-thanexpected credit costs (30bps annualised), partly offset by higher operating expenses. The bank further calibrated its loan growth (+26% YoY), concomitant with relatively softer growth in deposits (+32% YoY), resulting in moderation across segments such as wheels and commercial banking. Given a higher mix of fixed-rate loans (66% of AUM), the bank witnessed limited yield reflation, reflecting in a 10bps QoQ moderation in NIMs (6.1%). AUBANK continues to invest in franchise-building activities and new businesses, which are likely to drag medium-term profitability before we begin seeing operating leverage benefits accrue in FY25 (as per management guidance). We watch for improvement in efficiency ratios and gradual reflation in margins (subject to a turn in the rate cycle).

Outlook

We tweak our FY24E/FY25E estimates by -6% each, factoring in moderation in margins and higher opex; maintain REDUCE, with a TP of INR580 (2.7x Mar-25 ABVPS).

