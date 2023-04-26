Reduce AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 580: HDFC Securities

Reduce

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Securities' research report on AU Small Finance Bank

AUBANK reported an all-time high quarterly profit, led by lower-thanexpected credit costs (30bps annualised), partly offset by higher operating expenses. The bank further calibrated its loan growth (+26% YoY), concomitant with relatively softer growth in deposits (+32% YoY), resulting in moderation across segments such as wheels and commercial banking. Given a higher mix of fixed-rate loans (66% of AUM), the bank witnessed limited yield reflation, reflecting in a 10bps QoQ moderation in NIMs (6.1%). AUBANK continues to invest in franchise-building activities and new businesses, which are likely to drag medium-term profitability before we begin seeing operating leverage benefits accrue in FY25 (as per management guidance). We watch for improvement in efficiency ratios and gradual reflation in margins (subject to a turn in the rate cycle).

Outlook

We tweak our FY24E/FY25E estimates by -6% each, factoring in moderation in margins and higher opex; maintain REDUCE, with a TP of INR580 (2.7x Mar-25 ABVPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

AU Small Finance Bank - 26 -04 - 2023 - hdfc