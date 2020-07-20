App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Atul; target of Rs 4797: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended reduce rating on Atul with a target price of Rs 4797 in its research report dated July 16, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Atul


Atul Ltd, established in 1947 is a diversified chemicals manufacturer and a Lalbhai group entity is beckoning upon opportunities arising from the structural change in production and demand in the Indian Chemical industry. Atul Ltd is a broad based chemicals company operating in Aromatics, Crop Protection, Bulk Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Polymers and Colors. Atul ltd has set a near-term target of reaching Rs 54.0bn in sales at 90.0% utilization. With significant additions to the gross block in the last 5 years (FY16-20) of Rs 7.3bn, Atul ltd is implementing a project of Rs 1.35bn in Atul Bio-science (Ambernath facility), Amal Ltd has shortlisted new projects to expand and ANAVEN has commenced water trials of its project. The company emphasis on 5 everlasting mandates – 1) become world-class in people productivity and remain lean in fixed costs, 2) drive efficiency in manufacturing, 3) pervade R&D in every function, 4) conserve cash and focus on free cash flow generation and 5) work with customers with large potential.



Outlook


ATLP has a strong balance-sheet with a negligible amount of debt on the books (net D/E: (0.2)) and a strong investment book of Rs 4.6bn. ATLP is expected to generate FCFF of Rs 7.7bn over FY21-22E and is beckoning upon a near-term target of achieving Rs 54.0bn in sales.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 11:23 am

tags #Atul #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Reduce

