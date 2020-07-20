Reduce Atul; target of Rs 4797: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Atul

Atul Ltd, established in 1947 is a diversified chemicals manufacturer and a Lalbhai group entity is beckoning upon opportunities arising from the structural change in production and demand in the Indian Chemical industry. Atul Ltd is a broad based chemicals company operating in Aromatics, Crop Protection, Bulk Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Polymers and Colors. Atul ltd has set a near-term target of reaching Rs 54.0bn in sales at 90.0% utilization. With significant additions to the gross block in the last 5 years (FY16-20) of Rs 7.3bn, Atul ltd is implementing a project of Rs 1.35bn in Atul Bio-science (Ambernath facility), Amal Ltd has shortlisted new projects to expand and ANAVEN has commenced water trials of its project. The company emphasis on 5 everlasting mandates – 1) become world-class in people productivity and remain lean in fixed costs, 2) drive efficiency in manufacturing, 3) pervade R&D in every function, 4) conserve cash and focus on free cash flow generation and 5) work with customers with large potential.

Outlook

ATLP has a strong balance-sheet with a negligible amount of debt on the books (net D/E: (0.2)) and a strong investment book of Rs 4.6bn. ATLP is expected to generate FCFF of Rs 7.7bn over FY21-22E and is beckoning upon a near-term target of achieving Rs 54.0bn in sales.







