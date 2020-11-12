Reduce Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 75: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland’s(AL) 2QFY21 loss narrowed to Rs 1.45bn (vs. Rs 3.9bn QoQ). While LCV sales are back to pre-COVID levels, MHCVs are witnessing a slow pick-up from COVID lows. Ashok Leyland rolled out the ‘Bada Dost’ LCV in the quarter, and the company expects light truck sales to ramp up. While inquiries for haulage trucks are rising, the sales conversions remain delayed. Key monitorable is the pace of recovery in the MHCV segment.

Outlook

We value the stock at 10x EV/EBITDA and set a revised Sep-22 target price of Rs 75 (we are raisingestimates by anominal ~3% over FY22/23E). Key risks: a sharper-thanexpected recovery and announcements of a scrappage policy.

