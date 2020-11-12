PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 75: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated November 10, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Ashok Leyland


Ashok Leyland’s(AL) 2QFY21 loss narrowed to Rs 1.45bn (vs. Rs 3.9bn QoQ). While LCV sales are back to pre-COVID levels, MHCVs are witnessing a slow pick-up from COVID lows. Ashok Leyland rolled out the ‘Bada Dost’ LCV in the quarter, and the company expects light truck sales to ramp up. While inquiries for haulage trucks are rising, the sales conversions remain delayed. Key monitorable is the pace of recovery in the MHCV segment.


Outlook


We value the stock at 10x EV/EBITDA and set a revised Sep-22 target price of Rs 75 (we are raisingestimates by anominal ~3% over FY22/23E). Key risks: a sharper-thanexpected recovery and announcements of a scrappage policy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 12:38 pm

