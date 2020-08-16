Reduce Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 57: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Ashok Leyland

While Ashok Leyland (AL) reported a 1QFY21 loss of Rs 3.9bn, the management is witnessing green shoots of demand with LCVs, ICVs and tippers witnessing a pick-up from COVID lows; demand for MHCVs (haulage trucks) remains weak. The OEM is focusing on LCVs to broad-base the sales mix and is rolling the Phoenix LCV in 3QFY21.

Outlook

We believe that the recovery is yet nascent and await a more meaningful pick-up in overall CV sales. Maintain REDUCE.

