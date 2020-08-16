172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-ashok-leyland-target-of-rs-57-hdfc-securities-5708901.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 57: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 57 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Ashok Leyland


While Ashok Leyland (AL) reported a 1QFY21 loss of Rs 3.9bn, the management is witnessing green shoots of demand with LCVs, ICVs and tippers witnessing a pick-up from COVID lows; demand for MHCVs (haulage trucks) remains weak. The OEM is focusing on LCVs to broad-base the sales mix and is rolling the Phoenix LCV in 3QFY21.



Outlook


We believe that the recovery is yet nascent and await a more meaningful pick-up in overall CV sales. Maintain REDUCE.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 09:06 am

tags #Ashok Leyland #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Reduce

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.