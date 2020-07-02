Reduce Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 47: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Ashok Leyland

AL’s margins in 4Q at 4.8% were largely in line with our estimates. We believe that the CV cycle will witness a delayed recovery, due to the COVID outbreak as well as the low utilisation levels (post the axle norm increase by 15%). Further, the DFC remains an overhang and will impact the extent of recovery. The OEM is focusing on LCVs to broad base the sales mix. We reiterate our Reduce Rating.

Outlook

We are tweaking our estimates and set a revised TP of Rs 47 @ 13x FY22 EPS (vs. 46 earlier).







