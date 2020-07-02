App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 47: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 47 in its research report dated June 26, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Ashok Leyland


AL’s margins in 4Q at 4.8% were largely in line with our estimates. We believe that the CV cycle will witness a delayed recovery, due to the COVID outbreak as well as the low utilisation levels (post the axle norm increase by 15%). Further, the DFC remains an overhang and will impact the extent of recovery. The OEM is focusing on LCVs to broad base the sales mix. We reiterate our Reduce Rating.


Outlook


We are tweaking our estimates and set a revised TP of Rs 47 @ 13x FY22 EPS (vs. 46 earlier).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 04:40 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Reduce

