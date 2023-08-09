Reduce Akzo Nobel; target of Rs 2650: ICICI Securities

Reduce

ICICI Securities research report on Akzo Nobel

While Akzo reported strong Q1FY24 led by strong growth across segments, we are enthused by board recommendation to re-appointment Mr. Rajiv Rajgopal as MD for five years. Rajiv had turned around Akzo Nobel India and initiated multiple investments such as increase in distribution and portfolio expansion. While some benefits are already visible, we model re-appointment of Rajiv augurs well for business continuity. Highlights from Q1FY24 are (1) healthy growth in projects business and (2) higher revenues from rural and semi-urban markets. While we continue like Akzo fundamentally, Grasim’s entry from Q4FY24 is likely to hurt industry profit pool. Retain REDUCE. A classic case of business view vs stock view, at a point in time.

Outlook

While we like Akzo structurally, we believe there will be likely impact on industry profit pool post entry by Grasim in Q4FY24. We maintain REDUCE rating with DCF based revised target price of INR 2,650 (implied P/E of 28x FY25E). Key risks are lower-thanexpected competitive pressures and steep correction in commodity prices.

