Reduce Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 190 : HDFC Securities

Reduce

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Securities' research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

ABFRL's Q1FY24 print disappointed on profitability. The bigger concern is the rising debt and elevated inventory (net debt: INR21bn; likely to inch up to INR28bn by exit FY24) amid slowing demand. This position often lends itself to accidents. Q1 revenue grew 11.2% YoY to INR31.96bn (in-line). Sales densities continue to normalize downwards; in fact, remain weak in Pantaloons. Margins were sub-optimal courtesy (1) lower retail throughput driven by normalizing demand, (2) continued investments in new forays and (3) brand investments. GM/EBITDAM contracted 109/715bps YoY to 54.8/9.1% (HSIE: 55.8/9.2%). Investments are likely to continue.

Outlook

Consequently, we cut our FY25/26 EBITDA estimates by 2-3% each and maintain our REDUCE rating with a DCF-based TP of INR190/sh; implying 22x Sep-25 EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail - 07 -08 - 2023 - hdfc