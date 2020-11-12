Reduce Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 140: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated November 10, 2020.
HDFC Securities' research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
ABFRL’s 2Q performance recovery lagged that of peers (ex-department chains) as both anchors – Madura and Pantaloons – limped their way back to recovery. Margin delivery improved and was better than expected (0.2% vs HSIE: -14%) but still in the red (pre-IND-AS116) as management continued its tight leash on costs. Net debt/equity has remained elevated since Mar-20 as the retailer had to soothe vendor nerves (reduction in payables).
Outlook
We have built in the recent Rs. 15bn fundraise from Flipkart + Rights issue proceeds in our forecasts and maintain our REDUCE recommendation with a DCF-based target price of Rs. 140/sh, implying 12x Sept-22 EV/EBITDA (Post IND-AS).
