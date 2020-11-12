Reduce Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 140: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

ABFRL’s 2Q performance recovery lagged that of peers (ex-department chains) as both anchors – Madura and Pantaloons – limped their way back to recovery. Margin delivery improved and was better than expected (0.2% vs HSIE: -14%) but still in the red (pre-IND-AS116) as management continued its tight leash on costs. Net debt/equity has remained elevated since Mar-20 as the retailer had to soothe vendor nerves (reduction in payables).

Outlook

We have built in the recent Rs. 15bn fundraise from Flipkart + Rights issue proceeds in our forecasts and maintain our REDUCE recommendation with a DCF-based target price of Rs. 140/sh, implying 12x Sept-22 EV/EBITDA (Post IND-AS).

