Redington slips nearly 3% post buyback approval

Shares of Redington fell nearly 3 percent intraday Monday after company board approved buyback proposal of its equity shares.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today approved buyback proposal for purchase of its own fully paid equity shares of Rs 2 each not exceeding 1,11,20,000 equity shares (being 2.78% of the total paid-up equity capital of the company).

The company has fixed a price of Rs 125 per equity share, aggregating an amount of up to Rs 139 crore.

The board approved September 28, 2018, to be the record date for determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders, to whom the letter of offer will be sent and who will be eligible to participate in the buyback.

At 11:50 hrs Redington (India) was quoting at Rs 108.85, down Rs 2.90, or 2.60 percent on the BSE.

The share declined 41 percent in the last 9 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil