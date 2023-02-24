 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Redington India gains after huge block deal; Synnex Mauritius likely seller

Feb 24, 2023

As of December shareholding pattern, Synnex Mauritius was the biggest shareholder in the company with 24.13 percent stake

Redington India shares opened 5 percent higher on February 24 after 24.13 percent equity of the company worth Rs 3,200 crore changed hands in a block deal window.

At 9:30 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 176.30 apiece on the NSE, higher by 2.44 percent after erasing some of its opening gains. The stock is trading near its key exponential moving averages.

In August 2022, Synnex Mauritius had said it would sell its stake in Redington India. As of December shareholding pattern, it was the biggest shareholder in the company with 24.13 percent stake. HDFC Trustee Company Limited has 9.06 percent stake in the company and Tata Mutual Fund has 2.35 percent.