you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 07:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Red Bloom Investment offloads stake in ICICI Lombard, IFCI in Cox & Kings

Washington University sold 5,30,000 shares of Aptech at Rs 137.5 per share while IFCI offloaded 10,80,264 shares of Cox & Kings at Rs 50.56 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Red Bloom Investment sold 1,43,29,658 shares of ICICI Lombard GIC at Rs 1,100.19 per share, as per bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange on June 25.

Societe Generale was the buyer in ICICI Lombard. It purchased 29,69,000 shares at Rs 1,100 per share.

Pratik Banji Dabhi sold 5,35,010 shares of Ducon Infratech at Rs 7.9 per share. Yes Bank sold 5,29,00,000 shares of Reliance Power at Rs 4.14 per share.

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 07:40 am

tags #Cox & Kings #Market Edge #Reliance Power

