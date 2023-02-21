 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Record high oil-demand: Which stock will gain, which will lose, according to Nomura

Feb 21, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

OMCs’ margins will be weighed down, according to the brokerage.

Not all upstream refiners will benefit equally, according to the brokerage. (Representative image)

Global oil demand is set to hit a record high of 101.9 million barrels/day (b/d) in CY23, and this will be a big positive for Reliance Industries and weigh heavily on oil-market companies (OMCs) bottomline, according to a report by Nomura.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has said that oil demand is set to grow by 2 million b/d year-on-year (YoY) to hit a record in CY23. According to the brokerage firm, this will be driven by China reopening, with the country seeing an incremental demand of 0.9 million b/d, which will be 45 percent of the incremental global oil demand.

According to Nomura’s analysts, this will cause a sharp improvement in refining margins and that will benefit particularly RIL, with the refiner’s SEZ refinery exempt from Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) and windfall taxes. The analysts see around 16 percent upside to the stock, with a target price of Rs 2,850.