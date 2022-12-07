 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Realty stocks fall as RBI rate hike spurs home loan affordability concerns

Moneycontrol News
Dec 07, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST

The RBI hiked the key repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent. As the repo rate goes up, interest rates on loans will also rise, thus reducing home affordability

The Nifty Realty index declined 1.15 percent on December 7 after the Reserve Bank of India hiked the benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent. As the repo rate goes up, interest rates on loans will also rise thus reducing home affordability.

At noon, Oberoi Realty was down 3.07 percent, Brigade Enterprises 2.05 percent, while DLF and Godrej Properties shed over 1.5 percent. For the year, so far, the Nifty Realty is flat, up 0.09 percent.

“Rate hikes taken since May have resulted in a loan tenor increase of almost 13 years for borrowers who had initially opted for 20 years loan period, assuming they had taken a home loan at 6 percent. "Alternatively, those borrowers who opted for an EMI increase instead of a loan tenor increase have seen their EMI go up by 20 percent already” Shrikant Shrivastava, Chief Risk Officer, IMGC (India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation) said.

Several experts are of the view that as long as interest rates remain below 9.5 percent, the impact on housing will at best be moderate.