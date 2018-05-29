App
May 29, 2018 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RCom surges 10% after arm Reliance Infratel reaches settlement with minority investors

On Tuesday, the company told exchanges that Reliance Infratel, its subsidiary, informed National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that an amicable settlement has been arrived at between it and minority investors holding 4.26% equity in the Company, and consent terms will be filed shortly.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Reliance Communications surged 10 percent intraday on Tuesday after it arm informed NLCAT about having a settlement.

“The settlement with the minority investors paves the way for vacation of the stay granted by the NCLT on the sale of RITL's tower and fibre assets, and will enable the Company to proceed with asset monetisation of Rs 8,000 crore as soon as the Company exits the debt resolution process under NCLT…” the company said in a statement.

