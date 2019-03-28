RCom falls 5 percent after lenders invoke promoters' pledged shares

Shares of Reliance Communication tanked almost 5 percent intraday on March 28 after lenders of the company invoked 15.6 percent of promoters' pledged shares between March 25-27.

The Anil Ambani-led company has lost 31.92 percent over the last one month compared to a 0.83 percent gain in Telecom index and 6.27 percent rise in the Sensex.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 25.20 and 52-week low of Rs 3.96 on 6 April 2018 and 18 March 2019, respectively.

At 1101 hrs, RCom was quoting Rs 4.35, down 4.81 percent on the BSE.