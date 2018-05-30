App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RCom continues surge, up 12% after co lays out plan to settle dispute with minority investors

RCom offered an upfront payment of Rs 500 crore to its operational creditor Ericsson, which has got an insolvency order against the Anil Ambani group firm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Reliance Communications continued its uptrend from Tuesday as shares soared up to 15 percent, before marginally cutting those gains to around 12 percent. Investors continued to be betting on the company’s settlement plan for Reliance Infratel.

On Tuesday, the company told exchanges that Reliance Infratel, its subsidiary, informed National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that an amicable settlement has been arrived at between it and minority investors holding 4.26% equity in the Company, and consent terms will be filed shortly.

During the proceedings of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ( NCLAT), senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for RCom, suggested an upfront payment.

To this, the NCLAT bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya suggested settlement between parties.

"You know the fate of operational creditors (In corporate resolution process). You may not even 5 percent. If you want we would give you time for settlement," the bench said.

Ericsson had total dues of Rs 978, which have now increased to Rs 1,600 crore, counsel appearing for Ericsson informed.

The stock has gained 17 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 25 percent. At 12:29 hrs Reliance Communications was quoting at Rs 17.80, up Rs 1.85, or 11.60 percent, on the BSE.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on May 30, 2018 12:39 pm

