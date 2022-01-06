MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

RBL Bank share price rises on better loan growth in Q3

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 73,637 crore as of December 31, which is lower than Rs 75,588 crore recorded in the previous quarter

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

RBL Bank shares advanced over 2 percent intraday on January 6 after company reported better loan growth for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

RBL Bank's gross advances jumped 5 percent year-on-year to Rs 59,941 crore (provisional) in Q3FY22 from Rs 57,092 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Sequentially, it was up 3.5 percent from Rs 57,939 crore in Q2FY22.

Retail advances remained flat, while wholesale advances grew 8 percent sequentially during the three month period.

The ratio of retail and wholesale advances stood at approximately 53:47.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

On January 2, the private lender reported a 2.58 percent decline in total deposits as compared to the previous quarter.

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 73,637 crore as of December 31, which is lower than Rs 75,588 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

However, year-on-year (YoY), the bank has posted a 9.61 percent surge as the total deposits stood at Rs 67,184 crore on December 31, 2020.

At 12:22 pm, RBL Bank quotes Rs 134.40 apiece, up 1.28 percent on the BSE. On the other hand, the benchmark Sensex cracked 907.26 points or 1.51 percent at 59,315.89.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 274 and a 52-week low of Rs 123.70 on 08 January, 2021 and 31 December, 2021, respectively.

Currently, the stock is trading 50.66 percent below its 52-week high and 9.3 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #RBL Bank
first published: Jan 6, 2022 12:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.