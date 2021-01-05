MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

RBL Bank share price gains over 2% as CLSA initiates coverage with 'buy'

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 365.00 and 52-week low Rs 101.60 on 14 January, 2020 and 22 April, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

RBL Bank share price gained over 2 percent intraday on January 5 after foreign broking house CLSA initiated coverage on the bank with a buy rating and kept a target price at Rs 330. This implies a 38 percent upside from current levels.

CLSA expect RBL to deliver 13 percent ROE by FY23CL as credit costs normalise post-COVID, with the ability to leverage up further (15 percent Tier-1 in FY23CL).

While the bank’s Casa saw a 40 percent CAGR over FY15-20, the high growth has led to a relatively low Casa ratio. The asset side consolidation provides RBL with the much-needed opportunity to build its retail deposit franchise, and lowering its cost of funds will be key to sustained rerating, it said.

At 11:42 hrs, RBL Bank was quoting at Rs 244.55, up Rs 4.95, or 2.07 percent on the BSE.

rbl

Close

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 365.00 and 52-week low Rs 101.60 on 14 January 2020 and 22 April 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33 percent below its 52-week high and 140.7 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #RBL Bank
first published: Jan 5, 2021 12:03 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.