App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBL Bank share price falls 4% as Morgan Stanley maintains underweight post weak Q3 result

Provisions of the company were up at Rs 638.3 crore versus Rs 533.3 crore, QoQ and versus Rs 160.7 crore, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

RBL Bank share price fell 4 percent in the early trade on January 23 after Morgan Stanley has maintained underweight rating post Q3 numbers.

Morgan Stanley has maintained underweight call on the stock with a target at Rs 240 per share.

According to Morgan Stanley, the asset quality is weak with 80 percent of stressed accounts slipping into NPLs. The bank saw further material additions to its BB & below pool.

Close

The core pre-provisional operating profit growth did well on strong growth in unsecured retail, it added.

related news

Also Read - RBL Bank Q3 net profit dips 69% to Rs 70 crore on higher provisions

The bank on January 22 reported a 69 percent fall in its Q3 net profit following an increase in the provisions of the company.

The company net profit was at Rs 70 crore against Rs 225.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) rose 40.8 percent at Rs 922.6 crore versus Rs 655.1 crore, YoY.

The private lender’s gross NPA was up at 3.33 percent against 2.60 percent and net NPA was up at 2.07 percent against 1.56 percent, QoQ.

Provisions of the company were up at Rs 638.3 crore versus Rs 533.3 crore, QoQ and versus Rs 160.7 crore, YoY.

At 09:20 hrs, RBL Bank was quoting at Rs 337.80, down Rs 1.30, or 0.38 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 09:29 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #RBL Bank

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.