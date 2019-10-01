RBL Bank plunges 22%, hits fresh low

Shares of RBL Bank plunged over 22 percent to touch a fresh low of Rs 255.60 on the BSE on October 1 and appears on course to extend its losing run into the third consecutive session.

The stock has been falling over concerns of its exposure to troubled Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Vishwavir Ahuja, its Managing Director and CEO, in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said its exposure to the Indiabulls Group stands between 0.25 percent and 0.5 percent of its total loan book.

“There seem to be some malicious speculation going on. All I want to say is that nothing has materially changed from three months back and the bank continues to be in good shape. We are growing and continue to remain profitable,” Ahuja stated.