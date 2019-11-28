App
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBL Bank board to consider fundraising; share price up 2%

The share price declined 46 percent in the last 6 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
RBL Bank share price rose nearly 2 percent intraday on November 28 after the company said its board is going to consider fundraising on November 30.

A meeting of the board of directors of the bank is proposed to be held on November 30 to consider and if thought fit to approve raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares of the bank on a preferential basis.

At 0946 hrs, RBL Bank was quoting at Rs 374.20, up Rs 6.55, or 1.78 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 716.55 and its 52-week low of Rs 230.55 on 28 May 2019 and 23 October 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 47.78 percent below its 52-week high and 62.31 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price declined 46 percent in the last 6 months.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 10:13 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

