RBL Bank board to consider fundraising; share price up 2%

RBL Bank share price rose nearly 2 percent intraday on November 28 after the company said its board is going to consider fundraising on November 30.

A meeting of the board of directors of the bank is proposed to be held on November 30 to consider and if thought fit to approve raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares of the bank on a preferential basis.

At 0946 hrs, RBL Bank was quoting at Rs 374.20, up Rs 6.55, or 1.78 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 716.55 and its 52-week low of Rs 230.55 on 28 May 2019 and 23 October 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 47.78 percent below its 52-week high and 62.31 percent above its 52-week low.