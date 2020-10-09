172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|rbi-monetary-policy-rate-sensitive-stocks-trade-mixed-auto-banks-flat-realty-stocks-fall-5941731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Monetary Policy | Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed; auto, banks flat, realty stocks fall

Rate-sensitive stocks are trading mixed ahead of the RBI policy. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)'s decisions. Majority of experts feel the policy rates may remain unchanged given that the inflation is above the 6-percent mark.

Sandip Das

Rate-sensitive stocks are trading mixed ahead of the RBI policy. The Reserve Bank of India's Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)'s decisions at 10.00 am today. Majority of experts feel the policy rates may remain unchanged given that the inflation is above the 6-percent mark.

"We expect the MPC to keep rates on hold in the October policy. In the inflation-targeting framework, the MPC is facing three quarters of over 6 percent average inflation, which requires RBI to write an explanatory letter to the government," said Suvodeep Rakshit, Vice-President and Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities.

The RBI may focus on other tools available to it to infuse more liquidity into the system other than going for a rate cut.

Reports suggest that due to low rates, the demand for personal loans is on an upward trajectory while housing, vehicle, credit card and personal loans for the salaried, too, rebounded in July.

The RBI appears to have enough space to adopt the wait-and-watch policy for now.

Bank Nifty gained half a percent led by ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India.

Auto stocks are largely trading in the green. The top gainers included Mahindra & Mahindra, Motherson Sumi Systems, Eicher Motors, Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland and Maruti Suzuki.

However, the realty index shed half a percent dragged by DLF, Godrej Properties, Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha, Sunteck Realty and Oberoi Realty.

The already languishing residential real estate demand is expected to plunge 50-70 percent on-year in the current fiscal, a CRISIL report has said. As a result, the credit profiles of small-to-mid-sized and leveraged developers will be impacted than larger, experienced developers with healthy balance sheets, it added.

"This policy should provide greater insights into the MPC's forward assessment with respect to the inflation and growth trajectories. The RBI may have to resort to more innovative and/or aggressive measures to ensure orderly absorption of government bond supply, without creating much dislocation in the bond markets. To comfort the Gilt markets, especially in the face of a burgeoning fiscal deficit, we would expect RBI to announce an OMO calendar," Unmesh Kulkarni, Managing Director, Senior Advisor at Julius Baer India told Moneycontrol.
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 09:57 am

