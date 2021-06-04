RBI Monetary Policy: Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed ahead of MPC outcome; realty, auto gain, banks drag

The Nifty50 opened lower at 15,520.35 and extended losses to hit a day's low of 15,459.85, but showed smart recovery in late trade to close 1.3 points higher at 15,576.20.

Rate-sensitive stocks were trading mixed in the morning session on June 4 ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy outcome, which experts say will likely keep the key rates unchanged.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is expected to share the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decisions at around 10 am. The panel began its bi-monthly review of the policy on June 2.

The auto index was in the green, with stocks including Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and Bharat Forge adding half a percent each, while Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki were under pressure.

Among the banking names, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and RBL Bank were in the red, while IndusInd Bank was trading higher.

Real estate stocks were in focus, a day after the index jumped over 4 percent following the Cabinet's approval to the Model Tenancy Act, which aims to make renting property easy for both the owner and the tenant.

The realty index added half a percent led by Mahindra Life, Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty, Prestige Estates and Phoenix Mills .

Experts said the central bank is likely to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged, given the COVID-19 uncertainty and inflation fears. Repo rate (lending rate) is likely to continue at 4 percent and reverse repo rate (RBI’s borrowing rate) at 3.35 percent.

The Centre has retained inflation target at 4 percent with the lower and the upper tolerance band of 2 percent and 6 percent, respectively, for the period April 2021-March 2026.

Traders will be watching if the central bank will announce a more aggressive bond purchase under a GSAP 2.0 programme and will also eye any revisions to growth and inflation forecasts.