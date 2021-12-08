RBI monetary policy: Rate-sensitive stocks edge higher; banks, auto, realty rise

The Indian stock market was seeing brisk trading for the second consecutive day on December 8. The Sensex was up 721.41 points, or 1.25 percent, at 58,355.06, and the Nifty was 206.20 points, or 1.20 percent, higher at 17,382.90 in the morning trade ahead of the RBI policy outcome.

Rate-sensitive stocks were in focus as the RBI announces its monetary policy decision. Amid global scare due to the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the central bank is likely to maintain status quo, experts have said.

Rate-sensitive sectors, including the banking index, added a percent, with the Bank Nifty up 1.07 percent at 9.41 am.

The top gainers from the banking space included Bandhan Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank which are up 1 percent each followed by PNB and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Property consultant Anarock said there were expectations that the Reserve Bank of India could raise the reverse repo rate, the rate at which RBI takes money from banks, nominally but it was unlikely.

"However, it is likely that the RBI will hold on to the current regime in reaction to the flare-up of Omicron concerns at a time of generalised economic recovery. Therefore, home loan borrowers may enjoy the ongoing low-interest rate regime for some more time to come," said Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group.

An increase in repo rates and consequent increase in home loan interest rates, however, was inevitable and would happen in the future, he said.

The realty index also added a percent led by Phoenix Mills, Sobha, Prestige Estates, Oberoi Realty and Godrej Properties.

The Nifty auto was also trading in the green, with the top gainers being Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Balkrishna Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors.

With uncertainty around the new Covid variant, the RBI would possibly wait for some clarity before moving decisively on rates, a Kotak economic research report has said.

"We maintain our call for a reverse repo rate hike in February with the December meeting remaining a close call. We expect the RBI to continue on its path of normalisation with the reverse repo rate hike in February policy and repo rate hike in mid-2022-23," it said.

The SBI is of the opinion that the talk of a reverse repo rate hike may be premature, as the RBI has been largely able to narrow the corridor without the noise of rate hikes and ensuing market cacophony.

According to it, the RBI is not obliged to act on reverse repo rate only in MPC. "Also, change in reverse repo rate is an unconventional policy tool that the RBI has effectively deployed during crisis when it moved to a floor instead of the corridor," it added.

