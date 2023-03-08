RBI likely to extend IndusInd Bank CEO Sumant Kathpalia’s term by 3 years; stock jumps 4%

Kathpalia is a career banker with over 33 years of experience in large multinational banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to extend the term of IndusInd Bank's chief executive officer Sumant Kathpalia for 3 years, sources told CNBC TV18.

Following this development, the bank's shares broke into the green and surged in trade. At 3 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,175 apiece on the NSE, higher by 4.5 percent. It was the top index gainer.

Kathpalia’s performance as a CEO is good and RBI is likely to root for stability in IndusInd Bank, they added. In September 2022, IndusInd Bank's board had approved 3-year extension for Kathpalia.

Kathpalia became the bank's managing director and CEO in 2020 and now his current term ends on March 24.

IndusInd Bank reported a massive 68.7 percent year-on-year jump in standalone profit at Rs 1,959 crore for quarter ended December FY23, as provisions and contingencies fell 36 percent YoY to Rs 1,065 crore for the quarter.

Kathpalia is a career banker with over 33 years of experience in large multinational banks such as Citibank, Bank of America, ABN AMRO and IndusInd Bank.

He has held several leadership roles over his career with a focus on driving business growth and innovation. He has experience across various functions including business strategy, sales and distribution, operations, systems, risk and credit management and financial management.