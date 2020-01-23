Raymond share price rises 5% on robust Q3 result

Raymond share price up 5 percent intraday on January 23 after the company posted a robust set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company Q3FY20 net profit jumped to Rs 196.8 crore versus Rs 40 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company rose 12.5 percent at Rs 1,885.4 crore versus Rs 1,675.2 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 33.4 percent at Rs 206.2 crore, while EBITDA margin was up 170 bps at 10.9 percent, YoY.