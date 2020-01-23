App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Raymond share price rises 5% on robust Q3 result

Revenue of the company rose 12.5 percent at Rs 1,885.4 crore versus Rs 1,675.2 crore, YoY.

Raymond share price up 5 percent intraday on January 23 after the company posted a robust set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company Q3FY20 net profit jumped to Rs 196.8 crore versus Rs 40 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 33.4 percent at Rs 206.2 crore, while EBITDA margin was up 170 bps at 10.9 percent, YoY.

At 09:57 hrs, Raymond was quoting at Rs 684.55, up Rs 11.45, or 1.70 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 10:16 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Raymond

