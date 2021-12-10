MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Raymond share price gains 3% after subsidiary JK Files files for IPO

The company is planning to raise Rs 800 crore through its public issue that comprises entirely an offer for sale by the promoter Raymond.

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Raymond share price gained 3 percent intraday on December 10 after its subsidiary JK Files & Engineering filed DRHP with the market regulator SEBI for an initial public offering.

Raymond-promoted JK Files & Engineering has filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds via IPO route.

The company is planning to raise Rs 800 crore through its public issue that comprises entirely an offer for sale by the promoter, Raymond. Hence, the company will not get any money from public issue and all the money will go to selling shareholder.

The offer will include reservation of shares for employees and shareholders.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

JK Files is engaged in the business of manufacturing of precision engineered components for tools and hardware such as steel files and drills, and marketing, sale and distribution of hand tools, power tool accessories and power tool machines. Its subsidiary RPAL also manufactures auto components and engineering products such as ring gears, flexplates and water pump bearings.

Earlier this month, promoter had said, "JK Files IPO will help deleverage Raymond. Post-IPO, it would continue to remain Raymond's material subsidiary."

Raymond was quoting at Rs 661.65, up Rs 15.10, or 2.34 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Raymond
first published: Dec 10, 2021 12:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.