MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Raymond hits two-year high on plan to issue NCDs worth Rs 100 crore

A board meeting is scheduled for December 17 to consider and approve the issuance of non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs 100 crore.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Raymond  hit a two year high of Rs 704, gaining nearly 7 percent intraday on December 14 after the company said it would consider raising funds by issuing non-convertible debentures.

A meeting of Raymond's board of directors will be held on December 17 to consider and approve the issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to an amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis, the company said in a statement.

The said non-convertible debentures are proposed to be listed on NSE’s wholesale debt market segment, it added.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Last week, Raymond-promoted JK Files & Engineering filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds via an IPO.

Close

The company is planning to raise Rs 800 crore through its public issue that is entirely made up of an offer for sale by the promoter, Raymond. Hence, the company will not get any money from the public issue.

At 13:38 hrs, Raymond was quoting at Rs 702.25, up Rs 44, or 6.8 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 14, 2021 01:41 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.