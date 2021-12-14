Raymond hits two-year high on plan to issue NCDs worth Rs 100 crore

live bse live

Shares of Raymond hit a two year high of Rs 704, gaining nearly 7 percent intraday on December 14 after the company said it would consider raising funds by issuing non-convertible debentures.

A meeting of Raymond's board of directors will be held on December 17 to consider and approve the issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to an amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis, the company said in a statement.

The said non-convertible debentures are proposed to be listed on NSE’s wholesale debt market segment, it added.

Last week, Raymond-promoted JK Files & Engineering filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds via an IPO.

The company is planning to raise Rs 800 crore through its public issue that is entirely made up of an offer for sale by the promoter, Raymond. Hence, the company will not get any money from the public issue.

At 13:38 hrs, Raymond was quoting at Rs 702.25, up Rs 44, or 6.8 percent on the BSE.