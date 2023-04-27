 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raymond becomes net debt-free, to demerge lifestyle business and list separately

Apr 27, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST

Each shareholder of Raymond Limited will get 4 shares of Raymond Consumer Care for every 5 shares held, when the latter lists

Textile and real estate player Raymond Ltd on April 27 announced the demerger of its lifestyle business to Raymond Consumer Care to create a listed entity with pure-play B2C-focused lifestyle business.

The lifestyle business consists of suiting business with manufacturing plants, B2C shirting, branded apparel and subsidiaries including garmenting business and B2B shirting.

Consequently, the currently listed Raymond Ltd will primarily become a real estate company with investments in engineering and denim business.

Raymond Consumer Care is an associate of Raymond Ltd, in which Raymond Ltd holds 47.66 percent, promoter group holds 49.68 percent and public shareholding is 2.66 percent.