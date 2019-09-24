App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RattanIndia Power rises 6% ahead of board meeting

The board may approve issuance of equity shares, redeemable preference shares and optionally convertible redeemable preference shares of the Company on a private placement basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of RattanIndia Power rose nearly 6 percent intraday on September 24 on the back of board meeting to be held on September 26.

A meeting of the company's board of directors is proposed to be held on or after September 26, 2019, to consider various debt reduction measures.

The board may approve the issuance of equity shares, redeemable preference shares and optionally convertible redeemable preference shares of the company on a private placement basis.

Also, issuance of equity shares and non-convertible debentures of the company on a private placement basis.

And, issuance of equity shares and compulsorily convertible debentures of the company on a private placement basis to certain member(s) of the promoters/promoter group of the company against conversion of debt.

At 1435 hrs, RattanIndia Power was quoting at Rs 1.59, up Rs 0.04, or 2.58 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 03:26 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

