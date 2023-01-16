 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rattanindia Enterprises zooms 14% on acquiring EV maker Revolt Motors

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST

Revolt Motors is the highest-selling electric bike maker in the country, with its RV400 much in demand. RattanIndia Enterprises wants to make Revolt Motors the largest EV two-wheeler player in the country, it said

Its flagship model RV400 has been witnessing a robust demand and is by far the most technologically advanced bike in the world, and RattanIndia Enterprises seeks to significantly scale up Revolt's growth and make it the largest EV two wheeler company in the country, RattanIndia Enterprises said.

RattanIndia Enterprises' share price surged more than 14 percent in the morning trade of January 16 after the firm completed the acquisition of electric vehicle maker Revolt Motors.

"Rattanindia Enterprises  Limited has completed the acquisition of 100 percent shareholding in the electric motorcycles market leader Revolt Motors," the company said in a statement said.

Revolt Motors is the highest-selling electric bike maker in the country, with a manufacturing facility in Haryana's Manesar. The EV maker has expanded its footprint across the country, with 30 dealerships, the statement said.

Its flagship model RV400 is in huge demand and by far, the most technologically advanced bike in the world, RattanIndia Enterprises said. The company plans to scale up Revolt's growth and make it the largest EV two-wheeler player in the country, it added.

Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, said, "The country needs environmentally sustainable mobility solutions and Revolt will surely be a leader in this transformation. Revolt bikes run on 3.24 kWh lithium-ion batteries. With top speeds of 85 km/hr, the batteries with a single charge of 4 hours have a range of 150 km."

