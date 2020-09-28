Ratnamani Metals share price added 5% on domestic order win

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes share price added 5 percent intraday on September 28 after the company bagged domestic order worth Rs 216 crore.

The company has received a domestic order of Rs 216 crore in Carbon Steel Division of the company for the supply of coated CS Pipes for oil & gas sector.

The order to be executed between January, 2021 to January, 2022.

At 11:03 hrs Ratnamani Metals and Tubes was quoting at Rs 1,252.95, up Rs 54.40, or 4.54 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,383.50 and 52-week low Rs 715.55 on 02 March, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.44 percent below its 52-week high and 75.1 percent above its 52-week low.