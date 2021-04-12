English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Ratnamani Metals share hits 52-week high on order worth Rs 594 crore

The company's share price rose 125 percent in the last one year.

Moneycontrol News
April 12, 2021 / 12:42 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,141, adding 6 percent intraday on April 12 after the company received domestic order of Rs 594 crore.

".... has received a domestic order of Rs 594 crore for coated carbon steel pipes from Oil and Gas Sector to be executed between September, 2021 to July, 2022," company said its release.

The company's share price rose 125 percent in the last one year.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 50.05 per share. (Dec, 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 40.64. The latest book value of the company is Rs 365.55 per share.

At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 5.56. The dividend yield of the company was 0.59 percent.

Close

ratnamani

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, company`s manufacturing facilities employ state-of-the-art technology to produce a wide range of stainless steel welded / seamless tubes & pipes and carbon steel welded pipes.

The company also in the business activities of Steel Tube and Pipes, Sale of Power from Windmill.

At 11:49 hrs, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes was quoting at Rs 2,034, up Rs 18.65, or 0.93 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
first published: Apr 12, 2021 12:42 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.