Ratnamani Metals share hits 52-week high on order worth Rs 594 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,141, adding 6 percent intraday on April 12 after the company received domestic order of Rs 594 crore.

".... has received a domestic order of Rs 594 crore for coated carbon steel pipes from Oil and Gas Sector to be executed between September, 2021 to July, 2022," company said its release.

The company's share price rose 125 percent in the last one year.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 50.05 per share. (Dec, 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 40.64. The latest book value of the company is Rs 365.55 per share.

At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 5.56. The dividend yield of the company was 0.59 percent.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, company`s manufacturing facilities employ state-of-the-art technology to produce a wide range of stainless steel welded / seamless tubes & pipes and carbon steel welded pipes.

The company also in the business activities of Steel Tube and Pipes, Sale of Power from Windmill.

At 11:49 hrs, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes was quoting at Rs 2,034, up Rs 18.65, or 0.93 percent on the BSE.