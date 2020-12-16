MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Ratnamani Metals rises 4% on order win worth Rs 105 crore

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,775.40 and 52-week low Rs 715.55 on 23 November, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 12:13 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes rose 4 percent intraday on December 16 after the company won domestic order of Rs 105 crore.

It has received a domestic order of Rs 105 crore for coated carbon steel pipes from the Oil and Gas Sector, the company said.

The order is to be executed between May 2021 and September 2021.

At 11:30 hrs, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes was quoting at Rs 1,625.40, up Rs 40.85, or 2.58 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,775.40 and 52-week low Rs 715.55 on 23 November, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Close
Currently, it is trading 8.45 percent below its 52-week high and 127.15 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
first published: Dec 16, 2020 12:13 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.