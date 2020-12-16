Ratnamani Metals rises 4% on order win worth Rs 105 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes rose 4 percent intraday on December 16 after the company won domestic order of Rs 105 crore.

It has received a domestic order of Rs 105 crore for coated carbon steel pipes from the Oil and Gas Sector, the company said.

The order is to be executed between May 2021 and September 2021.

At 11:30 hrs, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes was quoting at Rs 1,625.40, up Rs 40.85, or 2.58 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,775.40 and 52-week low Rs 715.55 on 23 November, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.45 percent below its 52-week high and 127.15 percent above its 52-week low.