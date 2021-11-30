MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Ratnamani Metals gains 7% on fresh orders worth Rs 297.87 crore

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,300 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,455.00 on 21 October, 2021 and 29 January, 2021, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
November 30, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes share price gained 7 percent intraday on November 30 on the back of orders worth around Rs 300 crore.


Ratnamani Metals and Tubes has received new domestic orders aggregating to Rs 297.87 crore from the oil and gas sector to be executed between February 2022 and January 2023,” the company said in the press release.


Ratnamani shares suffered a drop after the income tax department carried out a search operation at its registered office, corporate office, branch offices and plants during November 23 to 27.


“During the search operations, as a responsible company, all the concerned employees/staff of the company extended their full co-operation to the income tax officials and provided all the information/documents, sought for,” the release said. “We do not foresee any material impact on the company’s current or future business operations.”


The company continues to conform to the highest standards of corporate governance, as demonstrated in the past, it said.

Close

Related stories


Catch all the market action on our live blog


At 9:33am, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes was quoting at Rs 2,162.35, up Rs 136.05, or 6.71 percent, on the BSE. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,300 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,455.00 on October 21, 2021, and January 29, 2021, respectively.

It was trading 5.98 percent below its 52-week high and 48.62 percent above its 52-week low at the time of filing this story.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
first published: Nov 30, 2021 10:04 am

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.