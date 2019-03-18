Ratnamani Metals gains 2% on order win worth Rs 298 crore

Shares of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes added 2 percent intraday Monday on the back of order wins worth Rs 298 crore.

The company in its BSE release said that it has received new domestic order of Rs 298 crore for supply of CS coated pipes for oil & gas sector to be completed between July 2019 and December 2019.

The share touched its 52-week high ofRs 1,065 and 52-week low of Rs 735.95 on 31 May, 2018 and 11 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.96 percent below its 52-week high and 21.61 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:22 hrs, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes was quoting at Rs 895, up Rs 10, or 1.13 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here