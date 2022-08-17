English
    RateGain Travel Tech stock gains on signing deal with Air India

    The company said AirGain offers actionable insights to quickly react to market price change and stay ahead of the competition through its scalable and intuitive analytical capabilities

    Moneycontrol News
    August 17, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
    Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies Limited gained over 2 percent in early trade on August 17, after the company inked pact with Air India. The company has entered into an agreement with Tata-owned airline in which it will provide AirGain product to dynamically adjust prices with real-time, accurate, and high-quality airfare data.

    At 9:50 am shares of RateGain were trading 2.15 percent higher at Rs 292.65 apiece, while the benchmark Sensex was at 60,066.95, up 224.74 points or 0.38percent.

    The company said AirGain offers actionable insights to quickly react to market price change and stay ahead of the competition through its scalable and intuitive analytical capabilities. Airlines gain competitive intelligence by analyzing market data in real-time.

    In addition, AirGain’s ability to track historical trends and track fare changes on the most-profitable routes makes it easy for revenue and commercial teams to stay on top of every market development, RateGain added.

    “AirGain represents the change that the airline industry and its pricing teams are making to counter global volatility and we are certain that our insights will help Air India achieve the same,” said Bhanu Chopra, Founder and Chairman, RateGain.

    The company did not reveal the monetary value of the deal.
