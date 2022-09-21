English
    RateGain Travel Tech spikes after onboarding client

    Moneycontrol News
    September 21, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    Shares of RateGain Travel Tech rose on September 21 after the company signed a deal with Sonder Holdings – a hospitality company – to provide its services.

    RateGain said Sonder has connected with RateGain’s Connectivity Switch Platform introducing its own dedicated chain code, SS. This makes it faster and easier for agents to search for Sonder availability on travel reservation systems.

    Sonder offers both hotel and apartment-style properties in over 40 cities worldwide, including top business destinations like New York City, London, Dubai, Paris, Toronto, and Philadelphia.

    “Partnering with Sonder will give their inventory the broadest exposure to all distribution channels, including the top Global Distribution System (GDS) platforms, at a time when demand for corporate travel is rebounding, and business travellers are seeking new accommodation options which break the mould of a traditional hotel,” said Chinmai Sharma, president – Americas, RateGain.

    A Sonder survey of US travellers earlier this year found that 92 percent of business travellers consider the design of their accommodation important, 11 points higher than all travellers surveyed, the company claimed.

    Shares of RateGain added about 7 percent to its previous close to trade around Rs 294 per share on BSE.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 10:20 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.