Rate sensitive stocks trade mixed ahead of RBI policy meet outcome

Rate sensitive stocks were in focus on February 8 ahead of RBI meeting outcome. All eyes will be on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das when he unveils the outcome of the crucial monetary policy review, the last one for this fiscal. Several experts feel that the MPC will hike key policy rate by 25 basis points while economists at SBI say that the central bank can hit the pause button while maintaining the current 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance.

Catch RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Live Updates

The biggest challenge before the RBI in the today's MPC meeting is the anticipated slowdown in economic growth, according to experts.

A poll conducted by Reuters found that there will be an expected slowdown of 6 percent in India's economic growth during 2023-24 from an expected 6.7 percent.

Sandip Das