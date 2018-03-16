App
Mar 16, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramky Infrastructure gains 4% on EPC order win worth Rs 939.4cr

The company has been awarded project worth Rs.939.41 crore in Srinagar in the state of Jammu & Kashmir by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on EPC Mode.

Shares of Ramky Infrastructure advanced 4 percent intraday Friday as company bagged Rs 939.4 crore EPC order.

The project include construction of Srinagar bypass in Srinagar in the state of Jammu & Kashmir on EPC Mode.

At 15:27 hrs Ramky Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 200, up Rs 3.15, or 1.60 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

