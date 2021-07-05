MARKET NEWS

Ramkrishna Forgings shares hit 52-week high as ICRA reaffirms rating, revises outlook to positive

ICRA expects company to register a healthy improvement in sales and operating profits in FY2022 and beyond, which would augment its operating cash flows.

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 01:03 PM IST
 
 
Ramkrishna Forgings touched a 52-week high of Rs 729.15, rising 5 percent intraday on July 5 after credit rating agency ICRA revised the outlook to positive from stable.

ICRA reaffirmed the long-term rating at ICRA A- and short-term rating at A2+, while the outlook was revised to positive from stable.

The revision in the long-term rating outlook factors in the steady improvement in medium & heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) demand in both the domestic as well as the export markets and company's adequate capacity and product reach to cater to this rising demand.

At 12:24 hrs, Ramkrishna Forgings was quoting at Rs 721.70, up Rs 28.15, or 4.06 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Ramkrishna Forgings
first published: Jul 5, 2021 01:03 pm

