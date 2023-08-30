Ramkrishna Forgings shares gain on Rs 74 crore worth order from European OEM

Ramkrishna Forgings

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Ramkrishna Forgings shares were up 1 percent at Rs 662.25 in the early trade on August 30 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 74 crore from a European original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

The company has been awarded a substantial business contract worth 8.25 million euros (approximately Rs 73.65 crore) by a prominent European OEM and Tier 1 supplier. As per the agreement, the company supply front and rear axle components for the next five years.

"This contract reflects a commitment of 1.65 million euros per year, a testament to the enduring partnership between the company and these industry leaders," Ramkrishna Forgings said.

The company is manufacturing forged products and has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Jamshedpur. It is supplier to various sectors such as automotive, railways, farm equipment, bearings, oil & gas, power and construction, and earth moving and mining, both in India and the overseas markets.

Catch all market action in our live blog

On August 24, the company won a significant business contract valued at 17.2 million euros (approximately Rs 156 crore) from a Eurasian customer in farm equipment’s industry. The contract extends over a period of 4 years, resulting in an annual contract valued at around 4.31 million euros.