Ramkrishna Forgings share price hits 52-week high on turning profitable in Q1

Revenue of the company was up at Rs 417.1 crore against Rs 113.6 crore, YoY.

Moneycontrol News
July 26, 2021 / 02:51 PM IST
 
 
Ramkrishna Forgings touched 52-week high of Rs 832, gaining 5 percent intraday on July 26 after the company turned profitable in the quarter ended June 2021.

The company has reported consolidated net profit at Rs 24.7 crore against loss of Rs 29.5 in a year ago period. Revenue of the company was up at Rs 417.1 crore against Rs 113.6 crore, YoY.

Its consolidated earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was at Rs 95.8 crore against EBITDA loss of Rs 4.8 crore.

At 14:25 hrs Ramkrishna Forgings was quoting at Rs 812, up Rs 18.40, or 2.32 percent on the BSE.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Ramkrishna Forgings
first published: Jul 26, 2021 02:30 pm

