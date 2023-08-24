Ramkrishna Forgings gains as the company bags Rs 156 crore contract

Ramkrishna Forgings

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Ramkrishna Forgings shares gained 1.5 percent to Rs 662.70 in the early trade on August 24 after the company secured a Rs 156 crore contract to supply transmission and engine components for Eurasian farm equipment customer.

The contract extends over a period of four years, resulting in an annual contract valued at around 4.31 million euros, the company said.

Under the terms of this agreement, the company will be supplying top-quality forged and machined components, catering specifically to transmission and engine parts.

The contract underscores the exceptional quality and reliability that the company has consistently delivered to its clients in the farm equipment industry, the company has said.

This successful collaboration exemplifies the company's dedication to providing tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of its customers.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

This month, the company received an order worth USD 13.65 million (about Rs 107 crore) from clients in the North American region for the supply of rear axle and transmission components and a business contract valued at 16 million euros (approximately Rs 1,450 million) under a 4-year agreement.

The company had reported a 63 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 76.97 crore and total income rose 28 percent to Rs 835.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2023.

On August 22, the principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had ‘verbally’ approved the company's plan to acquire JMT Auto.

JMT Auto, an auto components manufacturer, has been under corporate insolvency process since February 2022 over failure to repay debt amounting to Rs 60.27 crore to its creditor Axis Bank.