Ramkrishna Forgings hit 52-week high on 4.5-million euro order win

The contract is set to be fulfilled within a span of two years.

Ramkrishna Forgings' share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 429, rising 4 percent in the early trade on June 14 after the company secured a 4.5-million-euro order from a European railway passenger coach manufacturer.

Ramkrishna Forgings said the order, which has to be completed in two years, will offer the company an opportunity to expand its footprint in the European railways.

The order not only signifies the trust placed in the company’s capabilities but will also give a boost to revenue from the fabrication vertical, the company said without identifying the firm coach manufacturer. The order will also create additional opportunities for the company to expand its footprint in European railways.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this prestigious order from one of the most prominent European railway passenger coach manufacturers. This achievement highlights the trust and confidence that our clients place in our fabrication capabilities," said Lalit Kumar Khetan, Whole-time Director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings.

"This order not only strengthens our position in the market but also expands our export potential in this vertical.”

At 09:22 hrs Ramkrishna Forgings was quoting at Rs 421.65, up Rs 10.05, or 2.44 percent on the BSE.