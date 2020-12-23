MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Ramco Systems share price hits new 52-week high on signing multi-million dollar deal

Ramco Systems has signed a multi-million-dollar agreement with a Global Fortune 500 major to unify and transform its Payroll for 18 countries in Asia Pacific region on Ramco’s Managed Payroll Services, the company said in an exchange filing.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 02:51 PM IST
Ramco Systems | Company reported profit at Rs 16.93 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 14.18 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 159.8 crore from Rs 145.2 crore QoQ. (Image: ramco.com)

Ramco Systems | Company reported profit at Rs 16.93 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 14.18 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 159.8 crore from Rs 145.2 crore QoQ. (Image: ramco.com)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ramco Systems share price jumped over 9 percent intraday on December 23 after the company bagged a multi-million dollar deal.

We are pleased to intimate you that Ramco Systems has signed a multi-million-dollar agreement with a Global Fortune 500 major to unify and transform its Payroll for 18 countries in Asia Pacific region on Ramco’s Managed Payroll Services, the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 616.10, up Rs 51.95, or 9.21 percent at 14:01 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 620.55.

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: Price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has zero promoter pledge with FII / FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding.

Close

Related stories

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Ramco Systems
first published: Dec 23, 2020 02:51 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.