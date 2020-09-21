172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|ramco-systems-share-price-hits-52-week-high-on-agreement-with-chi-aviation-5865071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramco Systems share price hits 52-week high on agreement with CHI Aviation

In an exchange filing the company said that it has signed an agreement with CHI Aviation for delivering the full suite Ramco Aviation Software, comprising of Maintenance & Engineering, Supply Chain, MRO Sales, Flight Operations, Manufacturing, and Finance.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Ramco Systems share price hit 5 percent upper circuit on BSE on September 21 after the company signed an agreement with CHI Aviation.

With this win, Ramco Aviation Suite now maintains the largest numbers of civilian version of CH-47s Helicopters (Chinooks), the company added.

With this win, Ramco Aviation Suite now maintains the largest numbers of civilian version of CH-47s Helicopters (Chinooks), the company added.

The stock price hit a 52-week high of Rs 396.95 per share and was trading at Rs 396.95, up Rs 18.90, or 5 percent.

Ramco Systems is an enterprise software, offering cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of HCM and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has strong cash-generating ability from core business - improving cash flow from operation for the last two years. The stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 12:57 pm

