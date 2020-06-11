App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramco Systems hits 20% upper circuit after Vijay Kedia buys stake

There were pending buy orders of 66,587 shares, with no sellers available. It was also the top BSE smallcap gainer.

Ramco Systems share price surged 20 percent hitting the upper circuit on June 11 after Mumbai-based investor and trader Vijay Kedia picked up 1.1 percent equity stake as per the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange.

The stock price zoomed 51 percent in the last 5 days and was quoting at Rs 110.25, up Rs 18.35, or 19.97 percent at 09:21 hours. There were pending buy orders of 66,587 shares, with no sellers available. It was also the top BSE smallcap gainer.

Kedia has bought 3,39,843 equity shares of the company at Rs 87.82 per share.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Ramco Systems has zero promoter pledge with book value per share improving for last 2 years. The company with low debt and has been effectively using its capital to generate profit - RoCE improving in last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with technical indicators and moving averages being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 09:43 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Ramco Systems

